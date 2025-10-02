Swiss president stresses economic cooperation at Copenhagen summit

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter called for economic stability on Thursday at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen. This stability is particularly important against a backdrop of tariff disputes.

“Switzerland has every interest in Europe being economically strong,” declared Keller-Sutter on her arrival at the EPC summit in the Danish capital. In this respect, she observed “with great concern” the “great indebtedness” of the American and European continents.

Forty-seven European heads of state and government have been invited to the summit. The leaders of the EU, the Council of Europe, NATO and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are also in Copenhagen.

European security and Ukraine are key topics on the agenda.

