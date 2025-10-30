South African president makes first-ever state visit to Switzerland
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter received South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Bern on Wednesday. Both acknowledged the two countries’ shared commitment to multilateralism and to resolving conflicts through dialogue.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
History shows that there have also been “dark times” in relations between the two countries, Keller-Sutter said on Wednesday during an appearance in the Federal Palace, alluding to the apartheid era. She therefore expressed her delight at the diverse and lively relations that exist today.
South Africa is the most important destination for Swiss direct investment in Africa today, emphasised Keller-Sutter. She also referred to similarities in political culture. Both countries are multicultural, multilingual countries: “This has taught us the importance of compromise”. With its history, South Africa is in a good position to support other countries in the search for peaceful solutions to conflicts.
Cooperation for conflict resolution
Keller-Sutter announced that Switzerland and South Africa wanted to strengthen their co-operation in the area of mediation. The foreign ministers of both countries would sign a declaration of intent on this later. There will be further agreements in areas such as trade, education and culture. This demonstrates the desire to deepen bilateral relations.
More
How Swiss companies profited from apartheid South Africa
Ramaphosa’s visit is the first state visit by a South African president to Switzerland. Ramaphosa expressly recalled the achievements of Swiss opponents of apartheid. Their solidarity was the seed of today’s friendship between the two countries.
Ramaphosa praised Switzerland’s commitment to peace and international law at international level. He also emphasised the importance of trade relations between his country and Switzerland.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.