The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Plaintiffs take Khaled Nezzar case to European Court of Human Rights

Nezzar case: two plaintiffs take the case to the Strasbourg Court
The two plaintiffs in the Khaled Nezzar case denounce the slowness of the Swiss investigation, which they described as a "denial of justice". Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Plaintiffs take Khaled Nezzar case to European Court of Human Rights
Listening: Plaintiffs take Khaled Nezzar case to European Court of Human Rights

Two plaintiffs in a serious war crimes case against former Algerian Defence Minister Khaled Nezzar have filed an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court had closed the case after the death of Nezzar in 2023, accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The two plaintiffs filed their case with the Strasbourg court on July 8. They believe that Switzerland has violated their right to a fair trial, the Geneva-based NGO Trial International said on Tuesday. They denounce the slowness of the Swiss investigation, which they described as a “denial of justice”.

After appeals, the Federal Criminal Court ruled in March 2024 that the long periods of inactivity in this case and the succession of five prosecutors did not constitute violations of the obligations towards the plaintiffs.

The proceedings in the case, which date back to the 1990s, were opened in Switzerland in 2011 following a complaint by Trial International. As Algeria’s defence minister, Nezzar had authority over the army, which perpetrated abuses such as torture and extrajudicial executions.

More

An indictment was not filed until August 2023, four months before the former defence minister’s death. The Swiss proceedings were then dismissed without prejudice, even though a trial was scheduled for June 2024.

According to the plaintiffs’ lawyers, there was no real desire to prosecute the accused. “We denounce the organisational shortcomings and political interference in this case, which are documented in the file,” they said.

Trial International is calling for more resources to be allocated to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and for guarantees that trials take place within a reasonable timeframe for plaintiffs in cases linked to international crimes.

More
khaled nezzar

More

Swiss-indicted Algerian military figure dies

This content was published on Former Algerian Defence Minister Khaled Nezzar, who was being prosecuted in Switzerland for crimes against humanity, died on Friday at the age of 86.

Read more: Swiss-indicted Algerian military figure dies

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
26 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Beznau power plant restarted after the Aare River cools down

More

Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down

This content was published on The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week.

Read more: Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down
The ICRC has to cut its budget for next year by 17 per cent

More

Red Cross faces 17% budget cut

This content was published on The International Committee of the Red Cross must cut its budget by 17% by the end of the year.

Read more: Red Cross faces 17% budget cut

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR