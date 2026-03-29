Lazzarini accuses Switzerland of passivity in Middle East conflict

Displaced Palestinians live in a school run by UNRWA in Gaza City, June 23, 2025. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Philippe Lazzarini, the Swiss head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), is leaving after a bruising term defined by the Gaza war and sustained attacks on the agency. On his way out, he takes aim at Switzerland’s stance.

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“There is anger, bitterness and sadness,” Lazzarini told Swiss public broadcaster RTS. “For the past two years, UNRWA has been the target of relentless attacks.” He has led the UN agency, which provides key services to Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, since 2020.

Nearly 400 UNRWA staff members have been killed in Gaza, and around 80% of the agency’s infrastructure there has been destroyed. Israel has also banned UNRWA from operating in East Jerusalem and seized its headquarters.

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“We saw members of the Israeli government celebrating, even though these are places protected under international law,” Lazzarini said.

‘Destroying UNRWA has become a political goal’

Beyond the human and material losses, Lazzarini argues that the very existence of his organisation is being challenged. “Today we are paying the price for the fact that destroying UNRWA has become a political goal.”

He says efforts to undermine the agency are aimed at weakening the refugee status of Palestinians. “The authors of these laws in Israel are extremely clear,” he warns, describing a desire “to settle the refugee question”.

UNRWA, he stresses, remains essential. “If you dismantle UNRWA today, you prevent people from accessing basic medical care, hospitals and education.”

The UN agency has long faced accusations of being close to Hamas. After Israel claimed that some staff took part in the October 7, 2023 attack, many donor countries – including Switzerland – reduced their contributions.

Lazzarini insists the allegations did not stand up to scrutiny. Several investigations were carried out, and none produced concrete results, he said.

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Criticism of Switzerland

Asked about Switzerland’s handling of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, Lazzarini was blunt. “What pained me most was Switzerland’s absence when it came to defending international law.”

He regrets that Bern did not convene a conference of the parties to the Geneva Conventions, saying the country has been “extremely reserved” despite “extraordinarily serious violations” on the ground.

Approaching 62, Lazzarini says he has no intention of retiring. “I’m far too young for that,” he joked. After stepping down, he plans to take some distance – and to write a book about the past two years.

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Adapted from French by AI/sb

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