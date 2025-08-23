The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Foreign Affairs

Green party leader criticises government’s neo-liberal policy

Lisa Mazzone criticises the Federal Council's neo-liberal policy
Lisa Mazzone criticises the Federal Council's neo-liberal policy Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Green party leader criticises government’s neo-liberal policy
Listening: Green party leader criticises government’s neo-liberal policy

Switzerland's Green Party meeting opened on Saturday morning in Vicques, canton Jura, with a speech by party president Lisa Mazzone. Mazzone took particular aim at the government's policy towards the United States.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Mazzone criticised the neo-liberal policies of the Swiss government, supported by the “bourgeois majority”, who “systematically position themselves on the wrong side of history”, she said, referring to Switzerland’s policies towards China, the United States and Israel.

In her view, the 39% tariffs imposed on Switzerland by the United States were a direct consequence of the economic model promoted by the political right. She also attacked Donald Trump, “who is leading the world into a crisis of globalisation”.

“When a crisis breaks out, it’s an opportunity to transform our system to make us more resilient,” she added. According to Mazzone, Switzerland must invest in public services and care work, as well as in the energy transition, while developing global economic exchanges “that strengthen the countries of the South rather than plundering them”.

Better prevention of feminicide

The Geneva native also said she was “ashamed” of the Federal Council, “incapable until now of clearly condemning Israeli war crimes” in the Gaza Strip. “The threshold of horror was crossed a long time ago,” she said.

+ Famine confirmed in Gaza

The politician also called on the authorities to take steps to combat feminicide. “Switzerland must finally make women’s safety a priority”, she declared.

She proposed, among other measures, that women who are victims of violence should be able to find help quickly, protective measures and a place to take refuge with their children. The police and judiciary must have specialised departments, while “firearms, military or otherwise, have no place in the home”, the President pleaded.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Safra Sarasin and a former asset manager sentenced

More

Swiss Politics

Safra Sarasin private bank and former asset manager sentenced

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has fined private bank J. Safra Sarasin CHF3.5 million for aggravated money laundering. A former bank employee received a six-month suspended prison sentence.

Read more: Safra Sarasin private bank and former asset manager sentenced
1MDB affair: JPMorgan to pay CHF 270 million

More

Swiss Politics

JPMorgan to pay CHF270 million to settle 1MDB claims

This content was published on JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay CHF270 million to the Malaysian government to settle all issues related to its role in the 1MDB financial scandal.

Read more: JPMorgan to pay CHF270 million to settle 1MDB claims
Philippe Lazzarini has overseen UNRWA since 2020.

More

Foreign Affairs

UNRWA boss Lazzarini to step down in March 2026

This content was published on Philippe Lazzarini will step down as head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) at the end of his term in March, he announced on Thursday.

Read more: UNRWA boss Lazzarini to step down in March 2026
Gösgen NPP outage darkens profit prospects for Axpo and Alpiq

More

Swiss Politics

Outage extended at Swiss nuclear plant

This content was published on The Gösgen nuclear power plant in northwestern Switzerland will be out of service for six months. It has not been connected to the grid since late May.

Read more: Outage extended at Swiss nuclear plant

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR