Green party leader criticises government’s neo-liberal policy
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Green party leader criticises government’s neo-liberal policy
Switzerland's Green Party meeting opened on Saturday morning in Vicques, canton Jura, with a speech by party president Lisa Mazzone. Mazzone took particular aim at the government's policy towards the United States.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Lisa Mazzone tacle la politique néo-libérale du Conseil fédéral
Original
Mazzone criticised the neo-liberal policies of the Swiss government, supported by the “bourgeois majority”, who “systematically position themselves on the wrong side of history”, she said, referring to Switzerland’s policies towards China, the United States and Israel.
In her view, the 39% tariffs imposed on Switzerland by the United States were a direct consequence of the economic model promoted by the political right. She also attacked Donald Trump, “who is leading the world into a crisis of globalisation”.
“When a crisis breaks out, it’s an opportunity to transform our system to make us more resilient,” she added. According to Mazzone, Switzerland must invest in public services and care work, as well as in the energy transition, while developing global economic exchanges “that strengthen the countries of the South rather than plundering them”.
Better prevention of feminicide
The Geneva native also said she was “ashamed” of the Federal Council, “incapable until now of clearly condemning Israeli war crimes” in the Gaza Strip. “The threshold of horror was crossed a long time ago,” she said.
The politician also called on the authorities to take steps to combat feminicide. “Switzerland must finally make women’s safety a priority”, she declared.
She proposed, among other measures, that women who are victims of violence should be able to find help quickly, protective measures and a place to take refuge with their children. The police and judiciary must have specialised departments, while “firearms, military or otherwise, have no place in the home”, the President pleaded.
Safra Sarasin private bank and former asset manager sentenced
This content was published on
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has fined private bank J. Safra Sarasin CHF3.5 million for aggravated money laundering. A former bank employee received a six-month suspended prison sentence.
This content was published on
Philippe Lazzarini will step down as head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) at the end of his term in March, he announced on Thursday.
Swiss authorities and firms agree to cut sugar in cereals, yoghurts and drinks
This content was published on
Cereals, yoghurts and drinks in Switzerland will contain less sugar by 2028. The Swiss government and 21 companies renewed the so-called Milan Declaration in Bern on Thursday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.