Lufthansa suspends flights to Israel amid developing conflict

Lufthansa and its subsidiaries SWIIS International Air Lines and Austrian cancelled all flights to Israel on Friday due to the ongoing security situation.

Four flights up to and including 7am on Saturday are affected, a Lufthansa spokesperson said in response to an enquiry.

According to the Zurich airport website, the Swiss flight from Zurich to Tel Aviv scheduled for 12 noon Friday has been cancelled. According to US media reports, at least one Israeli missile attacked a target in Iran. There were no initial reports of damage.

Last weekend, Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, Syria.

