Swiss academics oppose Israeli research pact
More than 250 Swiss academics have sent an open letter to the ministry for education calling for the termination of a research agreement with Israel.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The letter to State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) denounces the agreement as “complicity with crimes committed in Gaza”.
The mobilisation was organised by the Collective for Academic Freedom, Democracy and Solidarity (Clads), founded in 2024 by a number of academics from Lausanne, including Professor Julia Steinberger, known for her climate battles, reports 24 Heures and the Tribune de Genève.
Contacted by Keystone-ATS, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said it would not take a position for the time being, pending the response that SERI is preparing.
The petitioners call on the SERI to carry out an “assessment of ongoing projects” in universities in order to determine their possible links to the Israeli army and the “genocidal policy” of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.
They also call for the termination of the ‘agreement between the Swiss National Science Foundation and the Israel Science Foundation.
This partnership, Steinberger explains in the French-speaking newspapers, has restricted access, “which gives Israel an even more privileged and therefore even more problematic status”.
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
More
Switzerland and Israel to boost scientific ties
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.