Listening: More Russian assets frozen in Switzerland
The value of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland currently stands at CHF7.4 billion ($8.4 billion), the Swiss government announced on Tuesday. This represents an increase of CHF1.6 billion in one year. Additional assets have been identified, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).
As announced in August 2024, following a preliminary investigation by SECO, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of violating the sanctions. In this context, SECO has frozen assets worth a total of CHF1.65 billion as a super-provisional measure.
