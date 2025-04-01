The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
More Russian assets frozen in Switzerland

Simon Plüss, Head of Export Controls and Sanctions at SECO. Keystone-SDA
The value of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland currently stands at CHF7.4 billion ($8.4 billion), the Swiss government announced on Tuesday. This represents an increase of CHF1.6 billion in one year. Additional assets have been identified, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Keystone-SDA

In addition to these CHF7.4 billion, 14 real estate assets of individuals, companies or entities targeted by the European Union’s sanctions against Russia have been taken over by Switzerland.

The year-on-year increase is due to the fact that additional assets were identified and subsequently frozen, SECO said in a press release.

+ Switzerland adopts further EU sanctions against Russia

As announced in August 2024, following a preliminary investigation by SECO, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of violating the sanctions. In this context, SECO has frozen assets worth a total of CHF1.65 billion as a super-provisional measure.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

