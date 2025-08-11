Swiss and UK foreign ministers affirm strong ties during Locarno meeting
The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, has made his first official visit to Switzerland. On the fringes of the 78th Locarno Film Festival, he called Switzerland one of the UK’s “closest and most valuable partners”.
The partnership between the two countries is “a model of diplomacy”, said Lammy. As in the 1920s, when the Locarno Peace Conference took place, this time is also characterised by a “search for clarity, strength and conviction”.
We are in a “post-human” era and society is being recreated, said the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom in Locarno. “If we act together, we can change the times,” he said with conviction.
