Médecins Sans Frontières fears North Darfur atrocities

Mass atrocities are under way in North Darfur, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). The Geneva-based NGO called for efforts to prevent further ethnic violence, as rebels from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) threaten an assault on the town.

In a report, MSF denounces systematic violations between May 2024 and last May, including looting, mass executions, sexual violence, the use of hunger as a weapon of war, kidnappings and attacks on civilian infrastructure. The population “is actively targeted by the RSF and their allies, particularly for ethnic reasons”, said an official of the NGO.

The organisation condemns the international community’s “indifference” to this situation. However, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has repeatedly warned of the disastrous consequences of an attack.

Last April, attacks on a camp for displaced persons in the region left hundreds dead. MSF fears that this scenario could be repeated. “These acts of violence must end”, said an official from the organisation. As a result of the siege of El Fasher, children are dying of malnutrition.

Several people also blame the Sudanese army, which is accused of indiscriminate bombing of civilians in areas where the RSF was not present. MSF is calling on the parties to the conflict not to target non-combatants and to respect international humanitarian law (IHL).

Famine in several regions

The RSF and their allies must put an end to their ethnic violence, it added. The Fact-Finding Mission has repeatedly denounced acts by paramilitaries that amount to crimes against humanity. The Sudanese army is accused of possible war crimes.

The three independent investigators, who do not speak on behalf of the UN, have also drawn up a list of those presumed responsible for these atrocities. They have begun working with several courts.

In more than two years of conflict, tens of thousands of people have been killed, including at least 4,300 civilians last year, according to the UN. Some regions are at risk of famine. The conflict has displaced almost 13 million people, including more than four million refugees. In all, 25 million people are seriously starving and 40% of the population is in urgent need of health assistance. Tens of millions of people need help.

