Doctors Without Borders demands Swiss Gaza clarification

MSF invites Cassis to come and discuss the Gaza Strip with it Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has challenged Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis to explain his controversial Gaza statements.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr MSF invite Cassis à venir discuter avec elle de la bande de Gaza Original Read more: MSF invite Cassis à venir discuter avec elle de la bande de Gaza

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The NGO made it demand at a protest on Thursday at the Place des Nations in Geneva.

+ Strong reaction to Swiss foreign minister Gaza comments

“This is a legitmate request,” Reveka Papadopoulou, president of MSF Switzerland, told Keystone-ATS. “We want to tell him what we are seeing on the ground.”

On Tuesday, Cassis explained why Switzerland had not signed the letter from more than 20 European countries calling for aid to be steered by the UN and humanitarian NGOs.

In his view, the letter is an attack against the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is the armed wing of Israel’s plan to control humanitarian assistance.

The foundation “could perhaps have done something”, he said. Since last week, dozens of people have been killed at GHF distribution sites.

“Military aid is not humanitarian aid”, shouted between 150 and 200 MSF members.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch