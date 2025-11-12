Swiss parliamentary committee backs weapons exports to conflict zones

National Council committee wants to authorise more war material exports Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss defence companies should be permitted to supply weapons to countries involved in armed conflict, a parliamentary committee has recommended.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nationalratskommission will mehr Kriegsmaterial-Exporte zulassen Original Read more: Nationalratskommission will mehr Kriegsmaterial-Exporte zulassen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The House of Representative’s Security Policy Committee (SIK-N) approved the corresponding amendments to the War Material Act by 16 votes to 9. The next decision will be made by the Senate, probably in the winter session in December.

+ Swiss politicians divided on re-export of war materiel

The SIK-N’s proposals go further than those of the government, which had requested a so-called derogation authorisation for exports of war material. It wants the authority to deviate from the authorisation criteria for foreign arms deals in exceptional circumstances and to safeguard Switzerland’s interests.

It intends to make use of this authorisation above all for countries with which Switzerland trades in war materiel but to which deliveries cannot be made under current law. It is currently prohibited to export to countries that are involved in internal or international conflicts.

+ Swiss neutrality holding back war materiel industry

Defence industry vs peacebuilding

According to the plans of the SIK-N, countries that have a similar export regime to Switzerland should be able to be supplied with weapons even if they are involved in an armed conflict, provided that Switzerland’s foreign or security policy interests do not require a refusal and there are no exceptional circumstances. Switzerland’s neutrality policy interests must also be expressly taken into account when deciding on such an export request.

In future, non-re-export declarations should not be required for the transfer of Swiss war materiel by recipient states, as the majority of the SIK-N demands. However, the Federal Council should be able to request such declarations from state final recipients if foreign, neutrality or security policy reasons make this necessary.

According to the press release, the majority is of the opinion that Switzerland’s security must be guaranteed in view of the constantly deteriorating geopolitical situation and that the defence capabilities of the Swiss Armed Forces must be strengthened in the long term. An important element for this is a strong and efficient defence industry.

A minority, on the other hand, criticises the fact that a relaxation of the War Materiel Act is not in the interests of neutral Switzerland, which should be particularly committed to peace and the protection of human rights.

Furthermore, Ukraine, which is exercising its legitimate right to self-defence in accordance with the UN Charter, could not benefit from the proposed regulations.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss government wants more leeway to export war materiel This content was published on The Swiss parliament will decide on whether the government is to be given more leeway in authorising exports of war materiel if the situation requires it. Read more: Swiss government wants more leeway to export war materiel

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories