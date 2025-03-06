Swiss parliament calls for further security cooperation with EU

The House of Representatives has called on the Swiss government to take a more proactive approach to European security policy.

This was prompted by the discussion on a declaration for an independent European security policy and an active role for Switzerland.

This declaration was submitted to the House of Representatives security policy committee. This was adopted on Thursday by 115 votes to 66 with three abstentions.

With this declaration, the Swiss parliamentary chamber recommends that the government examines further possibilities for security policy cooperation with the EU, for example within the framework of the European Defence Agency.

Centre-left representatives in the Council called for the Federal Council to take a more decisive stance against autocratic tendencies. Swiss People’s Party representatives said that the declaration was useless. The main thing was to strengthen the Swiss army.

