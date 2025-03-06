Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss parliament calls for further security cooperation with EU

National Council in favor of further security cooperation with the EU Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss parliament calls for further security cooperation with EU
The House of Representatives has called on the Swiss government to take a more proactive approach to European security policy.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This was prompted by the discussion on a declaration for an independent European security policy and an active role for Switzerland.

This declaration was submitted to the House of Representatives security policy committee. This was adopted on Thursday by 115 votes to 66 with three abstentions.

With this declaration, the Swiss parliamentary chamber recommends that the government examines further possibilities for security policy cooperation with the EU, for example within the framework of the European Defence Agency.

Centre-left representatives in the Council called for the Federal Council to take a more decisive stance against autocratic tendencies. Swiss People’s Party representatives said that the declaration was useless. The main thing was to strengthen the Swiss army.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

