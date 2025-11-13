Swiss project to repair demining vehicles in Ukraine
The Swiss Foundation for Demining (FSD) has launched a new project to help the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SESU) repair and modernise its demining vehicles.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The aim of this initiative, financed by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs with a total budget of CHF7.1 million, is to establish a lasting national capacity.
This was stated by the Geneva-based NGO in a note today. Concretely, the vehicles will be repaired in a workshop in Poltava, Ukraine, and then sent back to the front. SESU currently has around a hundred demining machines at its disposal.
FSD employees will directly train Ukrainian employees, as has been the case since 2023. This reduces costs and dependence on international supply chains.
“Switzerland is helping Ukraine to strengthen its response” in terms of demining, explains FSD director Hansjörg Eberle, quoted in the note. The project will also explore new technologies to improve the safety and precision of mechanical demining in the country, in particular by using drones.
The FSD is also continuing its demining activities with around 580 personnel in the Tchernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. In three years, more than 3.5 million m2 have been cleared, more than 127 million m2 have been analysed, and more than 450,000 people have been alerted to the dangers.
Ukrainian vehicles have, for their part, already cleared more than 2,700 hectares. However, the intensity of the device and the lack of renewal of the material represent major challenges, the NGO adds.
More
Over 70% of accessible land in Ukraine cleared of mines
Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.