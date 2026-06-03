‘No G7’ coalition loses court battles in Geneva
The “No G7” coalition lost its legal challenges in Geneva’s courts. Judges dismissed its claims that the Geneva cantonal government had denied justice, and upheld the decree limiting a planned demonstration to the city’s right bank, without granting suspensive effect.
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“The court has sided with us,” Carole-Anne Kast, a member of the cantonal government, told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
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She said the judges confirmed the government had taken a clear decision in refusing permission for a village in the Parc des Bastions, and found there had been no denial of justice in relation to the planned demonstration.
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The coalition also challenged the order issued a fortnight ago restricting the demonstration to the right bank, taking the case to the Administrative Chamber of the Court of Justice. “A suspensive effect was refused,” Kast said.
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The authorities will meet activists again to discuss possible tweaks to the route of the June 14 demonstration. “We will do our best to organise this meeting,” Kast said.
“If there are requests for ‘minor’ changes, they will be discussed,” added the president of the Geneva cantonal government Anne Hiltpold.
Translated from French by AI/sp
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