North African asylum claims fall after rapid Swiss processing

A view of the Federal Asylum Centre in Zurich. Keystone/Christian Beutler

The 24-hour procedure for asylum applications from North African countries with no prospect of success at the Federal Asylum Centre in Zurich has proved its worth, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Keystone-SDA

Applications from these countries fell by 40% in the first half of the year since the procedure was introduced. Since the end of April, the federal government has been applying the accelerated procedure nationwide.

The acceptance rate for applications from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya is around 1%. The 24-hour procedure ensures that these people, who in the vast majority of cases have to leave Switzerland, do not place an unnecessary burden on the country, as the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Friday.

Since November 2023, most asylum applications from these countries have been processed at the Federal Asylum Centre in Zurich. According to the SEM, this centre has seen a decrease of 62%. Across all federal asylum centres, asylum applications from the three Maghreb states and Libya fell by 40%.

Between November and April, 413 people from these four countries of origin applied for asylum at the centre in Zurich. The SEM did not respond to 102 because another Dublin-Regulation country was responsible.

It wrote off 185 applications because the asylum seekers left the centre or failed to cooperate. In 98 of these write-offs, it ordered removal to another Dublin-Regulation country. A further 31 applications were rejected. No asylum requests were granted.

Better flow of information on crime

The federal government and the cantons stepped up their cooperation in dealing with the problems of a small number of highly active offenders in the asylum system, the SEM added. They envisage an improved flow of information and roundtables.

The SEM is not restricting access to the federal asylum centres at weekends. Other measures are intended to prevent abuse of the accommodation centres.

In the past, asylum seekers have regularly registered at federal asylum centres at weekends and left without having their fingerprints taken and thus formally initiating the asylum procedure, the SEM wrote. However, restricting access at weekends would be difficult to implement, as access for vulnerable people must be guaranteed.

On-call service for vulnerable people

The SEM is therefore looking into an on-call organisation in individual centres. Their employees would take fingerprints and check access authorisation. They would turn away people whose asylum application is already being processed in other centres, has been completed or has been written off in the last five years.

Furthermore, asylum seekers from countries with a very low acceptance rate will not have to justify their applications in writing in advance. The SEM explained this decision by pointing to to the major legal and practical difficulties involved. It is looking into alternatives with the cantons.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

