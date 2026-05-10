EU agreements a ‘strategic’ necessity: Swiss foreign minister

Package of EU agreements: a u201Cstrategic necessityu201D, according to Cassis Keystone-SDA

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis was the guest of honour at the general assembly of the non-partisan organisation European Movement Switzerland on Saturday. In his speech, Cassis supported the importance of a “stable” partnership with the European Union (EU).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Paquet d’accords UE: une “nécessité stratégique”, selon Cassis Original Read more: Paquet d’accords UE: une “nécessité stratégique”, selon Cassis

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“The question of our relations with the EU is strategic, and not just a technical and institutional debate,” the minister is quoted as saying in a press release from European Movement Switzerland.

In his speech, Cassis recalled the links between Switzerland and its European neighbours in terms of security, prosperity, innovation, the rule of law and institutional stability. The package of agreements recently negotiated with Brussels “involves mutual concessions, and stability is not self-evident,” he said. “It is the result of a joint effort.”

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More Swiss Politics The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained This content was published on Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change? Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

The pro-EU Swiss European Movement took a stand against the right-wing Swiss People’s Party “No to 10 million” immigration initiative, which will be on the ballot on June 14. The text calls into question the free movement of people, the organisation said, calling the latter principle “one of the essential pillars of relations with the European Union”.

At the general assembly, Eric Nussbaumer was unanimously re-elected as president of the organisation.

Last March, the Federal Council sent the negotiated package of agreements to parliament. The draft texts, which number over 1,000 pages long, includes three new federal laws. Thirty-six laws will have to be amended. The package will then be submitted to an optional referendum.

Translated from French with AI/gw

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