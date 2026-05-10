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EU agreements a ‘strategic’ necessity: Swiss foreign minister

Package of EU agreements: a u201Cstrategic necessityu201D, according to Cassis
Package of EU agreements: a u201Cstrategic necessityu201D, according to Cassis Keystone-SDA

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis was the guest of honour at the general assembly of the non-partisan organisation European Movement Switzerland on Saturday. In his speech, Cassis supported the importance of a “stable” partnership with the European Union (EU).

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EU agreements a ‘strategic’ necessity: Swiss foreign minister
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“The question of our relations with the EU is strategic, and not just a technical and institutional debate,” the minister is quoted as saying in a press release from European Movement Switzerland.

In his speech, Cassis recalled the links between Switzerland and its European neighbours in terms of security, prosperity, innovation, the rule of law and institutional stability. The package of agreements recently negotiated with Brussels “involves mutual concessions, and stability is not self-evident,” he said. “It is the result of a joint effort.”

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The pro-EU Swiss European Movement took a stand against the right-wing Swiss People’s Party “No to 10 million” immigration initiative, which will be on the ballot on June 14. The text calls into question the free movement of people, the organisation said, calling the latter principle “one of the essential pillars of relations with the European Union”.

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