Swiss parliament can decide on the Compass Initiative
The Swiss parliament can decide on the Compass Initiative, which calls significant legislative provisions related to international treaties to be approved by the people and the cantons.
Back in November, the Swiss government decided to recommend a “no” vote on the initiative “For a directly democratic and competitive Switzerland – no passive EU membership”, also known as the Compass initiative, without putting forward a counter-proposal. It has now submitted its message to Parliament. The initiative is backed by a cross-party group of business leaders.
+ Swiss-EU treaties: signatures handed in for Compass initiative
The federal government explained that the initiative calls for an extension of the mandatory referendum on international treaties. The initiative also seeks to subject the Switzerland-EU Bilateral Agreements III to the mandatory referendum, thereby requiring their approval by the people and the cantons.
However, the government does not wish to link the fundamental issue of the extended referendum on international treaties to the Bilateral Agreements III, nor does it wish to intervene in ongoing decision-making processes. In its view, a “yes” vote by the people is sufficient for the EU treaties to be adopted. Discussions are currently taking place in Parliament on whether the cantons, as well as the people, should also approve the treaties.
+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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