Swiss president ‘deeply concerned’ over escalation in Middle East

Parmelin had discussions on Sunday with leaders in the UAE and Kuwait. Keystone-SDA

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has expressed "deep concern" over the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, "a region where I was so warmly welcomed last month", he said in a statement on X.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The president also reported on Sunday evening that he contacted the leaders of two key Persian Gulf countries to discuss the crisis.

“I discussed the rapidly evolving situation and need to prevent further regional destabilisation with the President of the UAE and the Crown Prince of Kuwait,” said Parmelin, who’s also the economics minister.

+ No Swiss casualties reported in Iran crisis, say officials

He also reiterated Switzerland’s official call to parties to the conflict to fully respect international law: “They must protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, immediately de-escalate the situation and return to diplomacy,” said the president.

Translated from Italian with AI/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

