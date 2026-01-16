Swiss President makes first foreign visit to Vienna

Parmelin received by Austrian Federal President in Vienna Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Guy Parmelin has completed his first foreign trip as Swiss President to Austria, which is traditionally the first official visit by all Swiss government ministers who hold the rotating presidency office.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parmelin von österreichischem Bundespräsidenten in Wien empfangen Original Read more: Parmelin von österreichischem Bundespräsidenten in Wien empfangen

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parmelin was received at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on Thursday by his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen.

What Switzerland and Austria have more in common than just being neighbours, but also a “partnership that has grown over centuries, which is constantly evolving and responding to the challenges of our time”, said Van der Bellen.

At this moment Europe, including non-member states such as Switzerland, must move closer together – and act together. “Right now, stability is good,” he added.

Security is also a topic of the joint action plan, Parmelin said at the media conference. During his visit to Vienna, the President of the Swiss Confederation expressed his interest in defence policy cooperation with the European Union.

In times of peace, neutrality is easy, but it becomes more difficult when there are conflicts,” said Parmelin.

Times of conflict

There is a virulent debate about neutrality in Switzerland, but Parmelin is convinced that the policy has advantages in the medium term. Participation in the NATO Partnership for Peace and joint exercises with NATO states are compatible with this, he added.

The Swiss government will also hold exploratory talks with the EU on the conclusion of a “security and defence partnership”.

More Foreign Affairs What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality? Switzerland is grappling with a key question: should it follow a path of openness or isolationism? Read more: What does the future hold for Swiss neutrality?

Both presidents kept a low profile when it came to Greenland. Parmelin dismissed the notion of Swiss participation in EU sanctions against the United States as “fictional politics”.

At the same time, however, he pointed out that Bern had so far participated in almost all EU measures against Russia following its attack on Ukraine. In addition to Greenland, other foreign policy developments were discussed, including the recent protests in Iran.

Other important topics included the economic relationship between Switzerland and Austria, cooperation on migration, transport and the environment, as well as in the areas of education, research and innovation.

Parmelin also briefed the Austrian President on the current status of the agreements between Switzerland and the EU.

During his visit to Vienna, Parmelin also held talks with Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr and Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories