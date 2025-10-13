Switzerland absent from Egypt peace summit
Switzerland will not be present at the Egypt-hosted peace summit aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The summit will see more than 20 European heads of state, as well as Arab leaders, gather in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday under the leadership of United States President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al Sisi.
“Switzerland is not among the states attending the summit,” a spokeswoman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told Keystone-ATS.
Switzerland ‘welcomes progress’ on Gaza peace plan
