The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

US tariffs: most Swiss rule out making future concessions, survey reveals

Population does not want to make any concessions to the USA, according to survey
Swiss residents are against the idea of making concessions to the US in the current tariff dispute, according to survey. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US tariffs: most Swiss rule out making future concessions, survey reveals
Listening: US tariffs: most Swiss rule out making future concessions, survey reveals

According to a survey published on Wednesday, most Swiss residents are against offering concessions to the United States in the current tariff dispute. This is despite the fact that the 39% tariff recently imposed by the US on most Swiss goods will likely damage the Swiss economy, the study shows.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Almost two-thirds of respondents in a recent survey believe that Switzerland should not allow itself to be put under pressure – even if this means an import tariff rate of 39%. This is one of the main conclusions of a survey carried out by the research institute Yougov published on Wednesday. Only a quarter of respondents were in favour of concessions to avert import tariffs.

More

According to the study, two-thirds of Swiss respondents nonetheless expect the new tariffs to significantly damage the economy. Only 5% believe the Swiss economy will suffer little or no damage as a result.

Half of those surveyed also believe that Switzerland should focus more on its own products in future, even though this could lead to higher prices in Switzerland. The study also found that 41% of respondents were against Swiss companies making major investments in the US, while only 15% were in favour.

More

Political camps are largely in agreement

According to the research institute, there is a broad consensus across the political spectrum on how Switzerland should react to the 39% import tariff recently imposed by the US.

One exception was on whether the Swiss government should cooperate more closely with the European Union due to the current situation. According to Yougov, supporters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party were clearly against this idea. Overall, however, over half of the survey participants were in favour of greater cooperation.

A total of 1,260 people in Switzerland took part in the survey that was conducted from August 5-11.

More

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

What’s the smartest way for countries to compete for world-class research talent?

As the US slashes science funding and pressures universities, many researchers are considering a move. Should Switzerland try to entice them?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Drafts for new banknote series available

More

Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs

This content was published on The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is working on a new series of banknotes on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. Twelve designs for the new series have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.

Read more: Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs
Switzerland wants to win the Foreign Oscar with "Heldin"

More

Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar

This content was published on Late Shift [Heldin], a film by about overworked nurses, is Switzerland's candidate for the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars next year.

Read more: Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar
Swiss participate in flotilla against sea blockade in Gaza

More

Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade

This content was published on Swiss citizens are also taking part in the worldwide flotilla that intends to break the sea blockade in Gaza. The Waves of Freedom Association (WOFA) plans to leave with five boats loaded with baby milk powder and water filters.

Read more: Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade
Ticino commemorates Italian partisans with stumbling blocks

More

Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists

This content was published on Italian partisans tried to flee to Switzerland in October 1944. However, two died and a third was injured in a hail of bullets between their fascist pursuers and Swiss border guards in Ticino. They are now commemorated by so-called stumble stones.

Read more: Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists
After the EU, Berne targets Russian oil with new sanctions

More

Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil

This content was published on Switzerland is stepping up its sanctions against Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine. The measures are aimed at Russia's oil windfall. The European Union (EU) approved the same package of sanctions, the 18th since the start of the war, in mid-July.

Read more: Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil
Federal Council promotes secure, voluntary and free e-ID

More

Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum

This content was published on The electronic-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the government made in its campaign for a 'Yes' vote on the e-ID Act slated for September 28.

Read more: Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR