President of Kosovo praises diaspora during Swiss state visit

Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter spoke of the role of the Kosovar diaspora in the mutual relationship between the two countries.

Keystone-SDA

Both presidents mentioned the large Kosovar diaspora in Switzerland on Wednesday in Bern. Keller-Sutter explained that the 160,000 or 250,000 people from the Balkan state, depending on how they are counted, are an integral part of Switzerland and its economic life.

In addition to Keller-Sutter, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Justice Minister Beat Jans exchanged views with Sadriu. In addition to the geopolitical situation and the war in Ukraine, they also discussed police cooperation.

Sadriu expressed her gratitude to Switzerland for its solidarity during the war in Kosovo. The numerous spectators at the parliament square during the state reception showed that the diaspora shared this view.

