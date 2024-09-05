Swiss prosecutor demands 14-year prison sentence for Sperisen

Erwin Sperisen, the former head of Guatemala's national civil police, argues that he is innocent and was unjustly deprived of his freedom for 11 years. Keystone-SDA

Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa has demanded a 14-year sentence against Erwin Sperisen, former head of the Guatemalan National Civil Police. The Swiss-Guatemalan national is charged with aiding and abetting the murder of prisoners in Guatemala.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Staatsanwalt fordert 14 Jahre Gefängnis für Sperisen Original Read more: Staatsanwalt fordert 14 Jahre Gefängnis für Sperisen

Sperisen is on trial in Geneva for the fourth time. The former head of the Guatemalan National Civil Police is accused of having agreed to the execution of seven prisoners by a hit squad in 2006 as part of an operation to regain control of the Guatemalan prison in Pavon.

For Bertossa, there is no doubt that the former head of the Guatemalan police was aware of the activities of this death squad. The execution team had consisted of Erwin Sperisen’s men, he claims. They included his lieutenant and his two personal advisors, he said.

