Swiss prosecutor demands 14-year prison sentence for Sperisen

Erwin Sperisen, the former head of Guatemala's national civil police, argues that he is innocent and was unjustly deprived of his freedom for 11 years.
Erwin Sperisen, the former head of Guatemala's national civil police, argues that he is innocent and was unjustly deprived of his freedom for 11 years.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa has demanded a 14-year sentence against Erwin Sperisen, former head of the Guatemalan National Civil Police. The Swiss-Guatemalan national is charged with aiding and abetting the murder of prisoners in Guatemala.

Sperisen is on trial in Geneva for the fourth time. The former head of the Guatemalan National Civil Police is accused of having agreed to the execution of seven prisoners by a hit squad in 2006 as part of an operation to regain control of the Guatemalan prison in Pavon.

For Bertossa, there is no doubt that the former head of the Guatemalan police was aware of the activities of this death squad. The execution team had consisted of Erwin Sperisen’s men, he claims. They included his lieutenant and his two personal advisors, he said.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

