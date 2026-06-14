Protesters smash windows and set car ablaze in anti-G7 protest in Geneva

Demonstrators said they came to protest in Geneva against the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power. Keystone-SDA

Protesters set fire to a car and smashed the windows of a bank in Geneva on Sunday during an anti-G7 march in the Swiss city.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des heurts lors de la manifestation contre le G7 à Genève Original Read more: Des heurts lors de la manifestation contre le G7 à Genève

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Protesters threw projectiles, including bicycles, at the police, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported. Explosions were also heard and various acts of vandalism were reported, including damage to a bank.

The march, which set off from Mon Repos Park, brought together thousands of people in response to a call from the No-G7 coalition, which comprises around 60 organisations. The procession was divided into several groups, including feminist, pro-Palestinian, revolutionary, Kurdish and trade union groups.

According to the No-G7 coalition, the demonstration drew around 20,000 people, whilst the police put the figure at 7,000 at the start of the march.

More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How can governments balance safety and the right to protest at the G7? The G7 summit to be held next June in France is causing security headaches for neighbouring Switzerland. Should authorities ban protests in Geneva and close the border with France? Join the discussion 1 Likes View the discussion

The procession comprised a noisy and colourful crowd, representing all generations. Slogans and placards criticised the G7 and called for a “response” against fascism, imperialism and capitalism.

Giant Trump

A vehicle at the rear of the procession had a giant effigy of Donald Trump on the roof holding a Cuban cocktail and an Israeli spider clinging to him.

The five-kilometre demonstration route, confined to the right bank of Geneva, passed via the Place des Nations in front of the United Nations building before returning to the starting point. The march is due to end around 10:30pm.

It took the Geneva authorities and the No-G7 coalition months of sparring in the media, followed by discussions, to agree on the route. The activists eventually accepted it, preferring an authorised demonstration to a ban that had everyone worried for security reasons.

Heavy police presence

Around 1,000 Geneva police officers and reinforcements from other cantonal police forces are on standby to deal with troublemakers.

More

More Swiss democracy Protests in Switzerland less radical, but just as frequent as elsewhere This content was published on Switzerland is hardly known as a hotbed of unrest. But in some of the country’s cities, demonstrations have been more frequent than ever. Read more: Protests in Switzerland less radical, but just as frequent as elsewhere

Geneva remains traumatised by the riots of 2003 on the sidelines of the Evian G8 summit. Many shops in the city centre have erected protective barriers this time.

In its list of demands, the coalition has called for the dissolution of the G7 and protests against the plight of civilians in the Gaza Strip. The United States and Israel are at the centre of criticisms. The activists want Western states to prevent US bases on their soil being used to bomb Iran and to sever their trade relations with Israel.

Multiple demands

More broadly, the coalition has set out social demands. It is calling on G7 countries to safeguard the right to strike, strengthen social protection, guarantee minimum wages and provide relief for workers facing the impacts of climate change.

Taking further aim at the US president, the protesters are calling for an international defence of the right to abortion. They want a plan to tackle gender-based and sexual violence and the condemnation of all acts against LGBTIQ people, as well as gender affirming care covered by health insurance.

Translated from French with AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories