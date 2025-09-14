US says Switzerland can order fewer fighter jets amid cost hike
According to the American authorities, a possible reduction in the number of F-35 fighter jets ordered by Switzerland is possible. They have informed Switzerland that this could be an option for cushioning the massive cost increase.
Kaj-Gunnar Sievert, a spokesperson for the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse), confirmed to the news agency Keystone-SDA a report in the NZZ am Sonntag. According to Sievert, the US government believes that it is Switzerland’s sovereign decision whether it wishes to order fewer F-35 jets.
According to the spokesperson, this was an option for Switzerland’s further course of action following the announcement of the massive cost increase in the purchase of the F-35 fleet, which was originally planned at 36 aircraft. Instead of the initially assumed fixed price of CHF6 billion ($7.5 billion), additional costs of between CHF650 million and CHF1.3 billion must now be expected.
The exact number of aircraft ordered is actually stipulated in the purchase contract. According to the NZZ am Sonntag, a reduction in the number of aircraft ordered would require an amendment to the so-called Letter of Offer and Acceptance, which governs the deal with the United States.
The decision on the number of units lies with the politicians. In mid-August, Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister put up for discussion the option of reducing the number of units available for purchase in order to deal with the additional costs.
