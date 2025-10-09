Swiss firm RUAG to assemble and test four F-35A fighter jets
Four of the 36 F-35A fighter jets ordered by Switzerland from the United States will undergo final assembly and testing at RUAG's site in canton Lucerne. The defence company is exploring how it can turn itself into a European centre for military aviation.
The Swiss defence ministry is supporting the so-called RIGI project, defence company RUAG and the ministry announced on Thursday at a joint press conference at Payerne military airport in canton Vaud.
By undertaking the final assembly and testing of four American F-35 fighter jets, RUAG is building up significant, safety-relevant knowledge regarding operation, maintenance and upkeep, the defence company claimed. This knowledge will make it possible to ensure the long-term operational readiness of the Swiss air force and substantially strengthen Switzerland’s security, the company added.
RUAG further asserted that, being entrusted with this task by the American manufacturer of the jets, Lockheed Martin, the United States government, Armasuisse and the Swiss defence ministry, sends a strong signal about the operational capability of the defence company, which is currently under investigation for fraud.
