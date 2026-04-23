Russia classifies Swiss organisation as ‘undesirable’

Last year, the organisation held several events in Swiss cities. Keystone-SDA

The Kremlin recently decided to classify the association "Russia of the Future – Switzerland" as an undesirable organisation. This decision means that anyone in Russia who has links with the association is liable to prosecution.

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The decision was taken by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office on March 31 and made public on April 15, “Russia of the Future – Switzerland” stated in a press release on Thursday. The association condemns a decision that “comes against a backdrop of a brutal crackdown on political dissent in Russia”.

The association is alarmed by this new classification and the consequences that will follow. “In Russia, anyone who cooperates with an undesirable organisation, including by making donations or payments, faces administrative or even criminal prosecution.”

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Despite this, the Swiss branch of “Russia of the Future” states that it will continue its activities on an international scale. It cites, among other things, support for political prisoners, the strengthening of civil society initiatives, and the condemnation of repression, corruption and war.

Thousands of francs

Legally incorporated in Switzerland, this non-profit organisation claims to champion the cause of human rights on the international stage, particularly through its interventions at the United Nations in Geneva. It had 45 members in 2025 according to its activity report.

Last year, it organised events in Basel, Zurich, Geneva, Fribourg and the Val-de-Travers. The association also states that it raised CHF17,129 ($21,836) in donations in 2025. “The largest fundraising event took place as part of the ‘Freedom Zone’ festival. Thanks to donations, ticket sales and support from partners, we were able to contribute CHF7,000 towards legal aid and the basic needs of prisoners’ families.”

Translated from French by AI/jdp

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