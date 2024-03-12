Russia summons Swiss ambassador over asset confiscation debates

A bone to pick with Switzerland: the Kremlin in Moscow. KEYSTONE

Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Switzerland’s ambassador over the Swiss parliament’s approval of motions authorising the government to work on a way to seize and transfer Russian assets to fund reparations for Ukraine.

Russia summoned Ambassador Krystyna Marty Lang to protest at the narrowly passed Swiss motions which authorised the Swiss government to work on creating a reparations mechanism in international law for a country illegally attacked.

“Russia strongly condemns this step by the Swiss authorities that grossly violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law regarding state immunity,” the foreign ministry said.

“Any encroachment on Russian state property under the guise of any far-fetched ‘reparative mechanism’ would be nothing more than theft at the state level.”

The ministry said Russia would retaliate if the Swiss plan was implemented. The Swiss foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Switzerland said last year that it had frozen an estimated 7.7 billion Swiss francs ($8.81 billion) in financial assets belonging to Russians under sanctions designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

