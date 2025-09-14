Russian drones in Poland have ‘no impact’ on Switzerland: defence minister
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Russian drones in Poland have ‘no impact’ on Switzerland: defence minister
According to Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister, the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace currently has " no concrete impact" on Switzerland. "However, it shows how unstable the situation in Europe is," said Pfister in an interview.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Russische Drohnen in Polen haben “keine Auswirkungen” auf Schweiz
Original
Europe’s security is threatened beyond Ukraine, said Pfister in an interview published in Sunday’s SonntagsZeitung newspaper.
He described the intrusion into Polish airspace as a “violation of the territorial integrity of a European state”.
“The reactions of the European states show that they are taking the threat very seriously,” said the minister, because with such actions, the risk of escalation increases.
Identical scenario unlikely
According to the government, an identical scenario for Switzerland is not very likely, if only because of its geographical location. If it did happen, however, the Swiss air defence system would not be able to repel such drones, said Pfister.
More
More
International Geneva
Warfare rewired: drones and civilian risk
This content was published on
Drone warfare is rapidly reshaping modern conflict, raising urgent questions about accountability and compliance with international humanitarian law.
“We do have air defence systems that can shoot down drones at close range,” he said, “but Switzerland is waiting for medium- and long-range systems to be delivered. We know that the Patriot system, in particular, is experiencing delays”. As a result of its support for Ukraine, the US Department of Defence is giving new priority to the delivery of Patriot systems, so Switzerland should only receive later production runs.
Cooperation with neighbouring countries
The defence minister pointed out that Switzerland’s intelligence service has long been indicating that the threat is set to worsen: “There is a risk that security in Switzerland will be much more threatened in the next five years than we imagine today.”
More
More
Foreign Affairs
Switzerland’s drone dilemma
This content was published on
In the age of drone wars, the military industry is a lucrative market for Swiss innovations – but engaging with it clashes with Switzerland’s neutrality.
On the subject of drones, Pfister also referred to closer cooperation with neighbouring countries. Drones could be combated more effectively if they were detected early and well before the national border, he said. Cooperation should go as far as possible, but only to the point where Switzerland can still decide autonomously on the use of its resources.
During a Russian air attack on Ukraine last Tuesday night, a large number of drones also penetrated Polish airspace, and hence NATO airspace. The Polish air force and other NATO allies shot down a number of Russian drones for the first time. Since then, Poland has received increased support from its NATO allies. Switzerland is not a member of NATO. On Saturday evening, Romania in turn claimed that its airspace had been violated by a drone during a Russian attack on infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
A thousand demonstrators in Swiss capital demand climate justice
This content was published on
The climate crisis is exacerbating injustice around the world, and the current economic system benefits from colonial and patriarchal oppression, said one of the speakers.
E-cars account for 10.5% of new registrations in the canton of Zug
This content was published on
Nowhere else in Switzerland are electric cars as popular as in Zug. Currently, 10.5 per cent of cars registered in the canton of Zug are purely electric, as new data from the online platform Energie Reporter and Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact show.
ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award
This content was published on
Swiss climate researcher Sonia Isabelle Seneviratne from ETH Zurich receives the German Environmental Award 2025. She shares the prize, endowed with 500,000 euros, with the management duo of the steel galvanising company Zinq.
Police end attempted occupation of Zurich’s Platzspitz square
This content was published on
A large contingent of police prevented an attempted occupation of the Platzspitz area behind the National Museum in Zurich on Friday afternoon. They checked over 200 people and ordered them away. The group of occupiers cited anti-capitalist motives as the reason for the action.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.