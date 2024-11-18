Listening: Russian Putin critics demonstrate in Switzerland
A demonstration was held in Geneva on Sunday calling for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine. Around 50 Russians took part in the gathering outside the United Nations building to mark 1,000 days since the start of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Des opposants russes manifestent à Genève contre le régime Poutine
Original
Slogan such as “Say no to war”, “Manuscripts don’t burn” and “Stop Putin” could be read on the banners carried by the demonstrators. Around fifty opponents of Vladimir Putin’s regime also took part in a similar protest in Zurich on Saturday.
Speeches in Russian and a dance performance accompanied the event in Geneva. The protesters numerous demands included Putin’s resignation and trial for war crimes, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the payment of reparations to Ukraine and the release of political prisoners in Russia, according to the Keystone-ATS news agency.
More
More
Thousands gather in Swiss cities in solidarity with Ukraine
This content was published on
On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Bern, Zurich, Geneva and Lausanne on Saturday.
The demonstration was organised by “Future Russia – Switzerland”, a community of Russians and Russian-speaking residents of Switzerland. On Sunday a large march was also organised in the German capital, Berlin, by exiled Russian opponents Yulia Navalnaya, Ilia Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who hope to give new impetus to the currently divided Russian opposition in exile.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Multinational companies
Azeri fossil-fuel cash cow brings controversy to Switzerland
Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?
What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!
This content was published on
The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.
Study reveals food culture differences between Switzerland and neighbours
This content was published on
Three-quarters of Swiss people consider eating to be a pleasurable, social activity, a new survey reveals. Healthy eating, however, plays a much less important role, it found.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.