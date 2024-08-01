Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Sahgal replaces Naville at the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce

Sahgal replaces Naville at the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce
Sahgal replaces Naville at the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Sahgal replaces Naville at the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce
Listening: Sahgal replaces Naville at the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce

Rahul Sahgal replaces Martin Naville as the head of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce, starting on Thursday. Naville had held the position for 20 years. Sahgal, who has a background in diplomacy, was elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Sahgal’s diplomatic career includes postings in Brussels, Bern, and Washington, as announced by the Swiss Consulate General in New York on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Born in India, Sahgal studied at the University of St. Gallen and completed his doctorate on Swiss companies operating in India. After working in the financial sector, he led the Indian division of the spinning machine manufacturer Rieter.

He entered the diplomatic service in 2013. From 2014 to 2017, he served as Deputy Head of the Human Security Division at the Swiss foreign ministry. Subsequently, he spent four years in Washington as an embassy counsellor. Since 2021, Sahgal has been working at the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF).

Martin Naville, who is 65 years old, announced his resignation from the Chamber of Commerce last November. The United States is the most important trading partner for the Swiss economy, with many companies generating a significant portion of their revenue there.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR