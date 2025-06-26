The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland concerned about Russian satellite interference

Satellites: Switzerland and 29 countries concerned about Russian interference
Satellites: Switzerland and 29 countries concerned about Russian interference Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland concerned about Russian satellite interference
Listening: Switzerland concerned about Russian satellite interference

Switzerland and 29 European states are very concerned about deliberate interference from Russia on satellite communications and satellite radio navigation signals.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Thursday in Geneva, they denounced a serious violation of international law.

Before the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Switzerland supported a joint declaration calling on the ITU to take action. Since 2023, and with increasing intensity over the past year, “systematic and targeted jamming” and interference have affected European civil satellite networks, the countries complained.

+ Swiss secret service and the Russia affair

These “harmful” manoeuvres have been identified from several Russian cities and from Crimea, a region annexed by Moscow. This interference compromises public safety, as well as the safety of air and sea navigation, the statement said.

The situation deteriorated considerably in June, according to these countries. Almost the entire territory of Poland and Lithuania has been affected. Other countries are also affected.

This interference violates ITU regulations and undermines confidence between Member States, the statement added. It deplores the fact that the efforts of several international organisations, including the ITU, and countries to engage in dialogue with Russia “have been ignored or have not led to any change”.

Complaints were lodged with an ITU committee. The states that have associated themselves with the declaration also denounce the fact that no credible response has come from Russia.

The ITU Council must “recognise the seriousness” of this interference and respond to preserve the credibility and security of telecommunications in the various countries, they added.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR