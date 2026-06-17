Swiss police arrest three for vandalising US Consulate in Zurich
On Tuesday evening, several people smashed windows at the US Consulate in Zurich. The city police temporarily detained three people suspected of being involved.
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Two 20-year-old Swiss women and an 18-year-old Swiss man were arrested, the Zurich City Police announced on Wednesday. As well as smashing windows, the individuals also sprayed graffiti.
Shortly before 9:45 am, the city police received a report that several people had gathered outside the consulate and were chanting slogans. Those arrested were stopped and searched as part of a local search operation in Zurich’s District 8. According to the police, the damage amounts to several thousand francs.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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