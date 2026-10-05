Swiss alliance calls for referendum against Malaysia trade deal

Signatures for a referendum against the Malaysia free trade agreement have been submitted Keystone-SDA

The Alliance Against Rainforest Deforestation said on Monday that it had submitted 85,000 signatures in support of the referendum against the free trade agreement between Malaysia and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Referendumsunterschriften gegen Malaysia-Freihandel eingereicht Original Read more: Referendumsunterschriften gegen Malaysia-Freihandel eingereicht

Organisations warn that palm oil cultivation is problematic. They argue the growing demand for land for oil palm plantations is displacing local communities and leading to the clearing of valuable rainforest. Furthermore, international labour and human rights are regularly flouted on the plantations.

+ Switzerland concludes free-trade deal with Malaysia

An alliance comprising civil society organisations, the Social Democratic party and the Green party had launched a referendum against the EFTA free trade agreement approved by parliament in June. In addition to Switzerland, EFTA comprises Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The Alliance Against Rainforest Deforestation now intends to focus on the referendum campaign, as it announced. If the referendum is successful, a public vote is expected to take place by mid-2027.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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