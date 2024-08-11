Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Sudan-US peace talks consultations end without agreement, official says

sudan bombing
The peace talks would have taken place in Geneva on August 14. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Sudanese consultations with U.S. on peace talks conclude without agreement, official says.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Sudan’s consultations with the United States concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will participate in the upcoming peace talks in Geneva on August 14, the head of Sudan’s delegation said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Sudanese government travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to consult with the US regarding its invitation to the talks aimed at ending the 15-month war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

