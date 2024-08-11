Sudan-US peace talks consultations end without agreement, official says
Sudanese consultations with U.S. on peace talks conclude without agreement, official says.
+Switzerland in a fast-moving world. Join us to follow the latest Swiss foreign policy developments. We offer the perfect immersive package. Sign up for our weekly newsletter on foreign affairs
Sudan’s consultations with the United States concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will participate in the upcoming peace talks in Geneva on August 14, the head of Sudan’s delegation said on Sunday.
+Sudan: senior Red Cross official reflects on devastating year-long war
A delegation from the Sudanese government travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to consult with the US regarding its invitation to the talks aimed at ending the 15-month war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.