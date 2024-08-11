Sudan-US peace talks consultations end without agreement, official says

The peace talks would have taken place in Geneva on August 14. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Sudanese consultations with U.S. on peace talks conclude without agreement, official says.

Sudan’s consultations with the United States concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will participate in the upcoming peace talks in Geneva on August 14, the head of Sudan’s delegation said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Sudanese government travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to consult with the US regarding its invitation to the talks aimed at ending the 15-month war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

