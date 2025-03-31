The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss and French armies train together

Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
French and Swiss armoured and artillery units will train together in Switzerland between March and November. The aim is to strengthen the defence capabilities of the Swiss army.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss armed forces are training in accordance with international standards in order to ensure a smooth exchange of information and networked command and control if necessary, according to a statement issued by the Federal Administration’s Defence Group on Monday.

+ Trump pushes Switzerland to closer defence ties

In this way, the Swiss Armed Forces remain organisationally and structurally flexible for international cooperation in the event of a conflict while maintaining neutrality.

Members of the French Armed Forces arrived at the Geneva military training centre at the end of March 2025. In May, the Swiss Armed Forces trained in joint firing with two French units at the Hinterrhein firing range in Graubünden and Wichlen in the canton of Glarus. Exercises will follow in October and November on the Hinterrhein firing range and in November on the Simplon.

According to the Swiss Armed Forces, this cooperation is based on the 2021 agreement on bilateral cooperation in the field of military training.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

