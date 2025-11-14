Swiss and German foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine, OSCE and tariffs

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (left) met his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, in Berlin on November 13-14. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, in Berlin on Thursday and Friday to discuss a range of issues from Ukraine to the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE).

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Ignazio Cassis a rencontré son homologue allemand à Berlin Original Read more: Ignazio Cassis a rencontré son homologue allemand à Berlin

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The geopolitical situation in Europe, and in particular the war in Ukraine, remains a major challenge, the Swiss foreign ministry said in a press release on Friday. Cassis underlined Switzerland’s ongoing practical support to Ukraine.

At a press conference, Wadephul gave a positive assessment of Switzerland’s security cooperation and its rapprochement with NATO. In particular he thanked the Swiss government for joining the European sanctions against Russia.

“It would now be an important signal if Switzerland were to relax its law on war materiel, in favour of Ukraine,” he added, welcoming the current revision.

Chairmanship of the OSCE

Cassis highlighted Switzerland’s multilateral action, particularly in Geneva, the seat of numerous international organisations. The Swiss government is “conscientiously” preparing to assume the presidency of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in 2026. However, he warned against “unrealistic expectations”.

The foreign ministers also discussed the current situation regarding the Swiss-EU bilateral package deal and the next steps in domestic policy. Cassis said parliamentary deliberations should begin in March but that ultimately Swiss citizens will have to decide.

Customs duties

On the issue of tariffs with the United States, Germany and the European Union are on Switzerland’s side, said Wadephul. In principle, the EU agrees that there should be no trade barriers.

Cassis, on the other hand, expressed his reservations about the issue after Guy Parmelin’s talks in Washington on Thursday. He stressed that the second round had now been completed and that discussions were on track.

The current situation in the Middle East was also discussed at length during his visit to Berlin. Switzerland welcomes the American plan to end the war in Gaza. The two main challenges now are to strengthen the ceasefire and disarm Hamas, said Cassis.

In addition to his meetings with Wadephul, Cassis also held talks with the Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali Radovan.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories