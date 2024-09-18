Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

SWISS cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv

airlines
Swiss had only resumed its flights to Tel Aviv at the beginning of September, after having suspended flights to Ben Gurion Airport since the beginning of August. Keystone / Christian Beutler
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv
Listening: SWISS cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has cancelled flights from Zurich to Tel Aviv and back on Wednesday and Thursday. This is in response to recent events in the Middle East, as the airline announced on Tuesday evening.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For security reasons, flights LX252 and LX253 will be cancelled on September 18 and 19. SWISS, which is part of the Lufthansa Group, also intends to avoid the airspace over Israel and Iran for the time being until and including Thursday.

SWISS added that it is in dialogue with the relevant authorities and will continue to assess the situation in the coming days. It regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is offering free refunds and rebookings.

+ SWISS suspends Zurich-Tel Aviv flights

In its press release, Swiss did not go into more detail about the latest events in the Middle East. On Tuesday, around 2,750 people were injured and nine people killed in Lebanon in suspected coordinated explosions involving hundreds of portable radio receivers.

SWISS had only resumed its flights to Tel Aviv at the beginning of September, after having suspended flights to Ben Gurion Airport in the beginning of August.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss researchers want to slow down ageing processes

More

Swiss researchers discover why our organs age

This content was published on Swiss researchers have discovered why certain organs age faster than others. The results were published on Tuesday in the scientific journal "Cell". The researchers hope to use their findings to slow down the ageing process.

Read more: Swiss researchers discover why our organs age

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR