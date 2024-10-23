Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

SWISS cancels flights to Beirut until January

Swiss cancels flights to Beirut until at least January 18
Swiss cancels flights to Beirut until at least January 18 Keystone-SDA
SWISS cancels flights to Beirut until January
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has announced it will suspend flights to Beirut, the Lebanese capital currently under fire, until at least January 18, 2025.

This decision by SWISS, part of the Lufthansa Group, aims to provide greater planning certainty for both passengers and crew.

Affected passengers will be contacted, the airline announced on Wednesday. The company is offering free rebooking for a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.

Beirut has been experiencing conflict for over three weeks. The Israeli army has been conducting daily airstrikes on targets in the city as part of its conflict with the Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah.

