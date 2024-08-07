Swiss minister moots updated Japan-Switzerland free trade agreement

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida greets Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, before their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2024. According to the Swiss foreign ministry, Japan is Switzerland's third most important trading partner in Asia. EPA/ Yuichi Yamazaki / Pool

During her visit to Japan on Wednesday, Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, reiterated Switzerland's desire to modernise the free trade agreement between the two countries. Despite excellent trade relations, there is a lack of dynamism in the trade of goods.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original 日本語 ja アムヘルト大統領、岸田首相と会談 FTA改定を改めて要望 Read more: アムヘルト大統領、岸田首相と会談 FTA改定を改めて要望

Japan is Switzerland’s third most important trading partner in Asia. In her talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Amherd discussed updating the 2009 free trade agreement, as well as prospects in energy and sustainability.

They also discussed the World Expo in Osaka 2025, where the Swiss pavilion will focus on life sciences, environmental protection, and artificial intelligence, as announced by the Swiss defence ministry.

In an international context, discussions centred on the global security architecture. Amherd thanked Japan for its commitment to the Ukraine peace conference at Bürgenstock in canton Nidwalden.

The situation in North and South Korea was also discussed. Switzerland is a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, which has been monitoring the ceasefire agreement since 1953.

Both parties celebrated the friendly relationship between Switzerland and Japan on the 160th anniversary of their bilateral relations. Amherd’s programme also included a meeting with Japan’s Defence Minister Minoru Kihara. A reception by Emperor Naruhito is planned for Thursday.

