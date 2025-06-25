The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Embassy in Israel fully operational again

The staff have resumed work in Tel Aviv, Ambassador Simon Geissbühler announced on X on Wednesday.

The embassy has been fully operational for the past two weeks and is now open again for all consular services and visits, the 52-year-old wrote.

In the last 12 days, the team has been working around the clock under difficult circumstances to continue its work and represent the interests of Switzerland and its citizens, Geissbühler wrote in another post.

Around a week ago, the Swiss ambassador in Israel narrowly escaped Iranian air strikes. “However, the hit in the immediate neighbourhood was massive. We could even feel the blast wave in our permanent bunker,” Geissbühler wrote on the social media platform Linkedin. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed the incident.

Embassy in Iran operates from Bern

Meanwhile, the Swiss embassy in Tehran remains closed. It is not yet possible to say how the situation will develop, the FDFA told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an enquiry. The team led by Ambassador Nadine Oliveiri Lozano is currently maintaining operations from the Swiss capital Bern. This also includes the US protecting power mandate in Iran. Switzerland has handled all US consular affairs in Iran since 1980.

