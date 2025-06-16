Swiss embassy in Tehran closes amid air strikes

The Swiss embassy in Tehran is closed for safety reasons Keystone

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Embassy in Tehran has been closed closed until further notice due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 EN original Español es Cierre de la embajada suiza en Teherán tras los ataques aéreos Read more: Cierre de la embajada suiza en Teherán tras los ataques aéreos

Русский ru Швейцарское посольство в Тегеране закрыто Read more: Швейцарское посольство в Тегеране закрыто

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The embassy announced the closure in a post on the X platform early Sunday evening. The measure has been justified by the current security situation.

+ Switzerland’s Middle East intermediary role is shrinking

According to media reports, key institutions and government agencies in Tehran were targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, including the Oil Ministry and the police headquarters.

Eyewitnesses also reported heavy traffic and congestion on the streets on Sunday as many people tried to leave the city.

The Tasnim news agency broadcast images of houses in ruins and rescue operations and reported an attack on residential areas and a student dormitory with injuries.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.