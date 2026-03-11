Swiss embassy in Tehran closes temporarily amid escalating Middle East conflict
The Swiss embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed because of the conflict in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Embassy staff have been evacuated.
“The ambassador and five Swiss staff members left Iran by land today and are now safely out of the country,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Four other staff members had already left the country last week. They will return to Tehran as soon as the situation allows.
Switzerland, which acts as a protecting power for the United States in Iran, is keeping its communication channel open between the two countries, the department said. On behalf of the US authorities, the Swiss foreign ministry continues to inform US citizens in Iran about the risks and the steps they should take.
The situation in the Middle East has worsenedExternal link following the US-Israeli military operation in Iran on February 28. Explosions were heard in Tehran on Wednesday, the twelfth day of the conflict.
