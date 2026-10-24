SWISS extends the suspension of its flights to Dubai
In view of the situation in the Middle East and its uncertain future, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has decided to extend the suspension of its flights to Dubai until November 25, 2026. These services were originally due to resume on October 27.
“The passengers affected will be contacted directly and will be offered flexible booking options or a full refund,” the airline stated in a press release issued on Friday.
SWISS says it regrets the inconvenience caused and “continues to monitor developments in the Middle East closely and to reassess the situation on an ongoing basis”.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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