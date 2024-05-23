Swiss government earmarks over CHF11 billion for foreign aid

CHF1.5 billion has been allocated for humanitarian aid, development cooperation and reconstruction in Ukraine. Keystone / 2020 The Associated Press

The Swiss Federal Council has requested a total of CHF11.27 billion ($12.33 billion) for foreign aid in a dispatch submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

Parliament will decide on the objectives and priorities of the 2025-2028 International Cooperation Strategy, as part of which CHF1.5 billion has been earmarked for Ukraine. This money is to be used in particular for humanitarian aid, development cooperation and reconstruction, as well as peace, democracy and human rights.

+ More: Swiss aid strategy targets Ukraine and climate change

The amount for Ukraine corresponds to 13% of the CHF11.27 billion requested by ministers. The remainder is mainly set to be allocated to key regions in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe.

During the consultation process for the aid, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, had proposed a total of CHF11.45 billion. The slightly lower proposition on Wednesday came after a recommendation by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to cancel the ‘Capital for the ICRC Foundation’ credit.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

