Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) continues to deport asylum-seekers to Croatia. It thus rejects a demand from the Swiss Refugee Council in mid-February, which called for a halt to the returns.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
SEM sieht keinen Anlass Rückführungen nach Kroatien zu stoppen
Original
According to the latest information from the SEM, the problems described at the Croatian border region cannot be linked to deportations to Croatia under Europe’s Dublin asylum procedure. The SEM made this statement on Monday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Returns have been carried out legally and without exception to the capital Zagreb, it said.
Furthermore, there was no connection between the repatriations and the pushbacks at the border mentioned in a press release by the Swiss Refugee Council. These occur when refugees and migrants are forced out of the Schengen area immediately after crossing the border and prevented from applying for asylum.
Extensive investigations have not revealed any evidence that the Dublin returnees are at risk of being pushed back to Bosnia and Herzegovina or of systematic violence by the Croatian police authorities, the SEM said. The misconduct of the Croatian security forces does not indicate a systematic use of violence against migrants, it added.
More
More
Swiss protesters urge end to deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia
This content was published on
Several hundred people demonstrated on Saturday in Bern against the return of asylum-seekers to Croatia.
The council’s criticisms and demands are based on a new report on the asylum system in Croatia. Employees of the organisation visited Croatian asylum centers in October and spoke with representatives of local non-governmental organizations. They found evidence of systematic incidents of inhumane and degrading treatment of asylum-seekers by the Croatian police.
Translated from German with DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for ‘suicide tourism’
ChatGPT responds to negative emotions and therapy, research shows
This content was published on
Stressful information can also cause anxiety in artificial intelligence (AI). As scientists in Zurich have shown, it's even possible to calm the GPT-4 AI model with mindfulness exercises.
Switzerland ‘deeply concerned’ by Trump’s death penalty order
This content was published on
Switzerland has told the UN Human Rights Council that it is "deeply concerned" by US President Donald Trump's recent executive order to strengthen capital punishment at federal and state level.
Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over CHF2 million FIFA payment
This content was published on
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini appeared in court in Switzerland on Monday accused of fraud - 2.5 years after they were cleared.
Group seeks home for historic Battle of Murten panorama painting
This content was published on
A group of enthusiasts is seeking a new home for the monumental historic "Battle of Murten" painting that depicts the victory of the Swiss cantons over the Duke of Burgundy in 1476.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.