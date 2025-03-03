Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia

Extensive investigations have not revealed any evidence that the Dublin returnees are at risk of being pushed back to Bosnia and Herzegovina or of systematic violence by the Croatian police authorities, the SEM said. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) continues to deport asylum-seekers to Croatia. It thus rejects a demand from the Swiss Refugee Council in mid-February, which called for a halt to the returns.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SEM sieht keinen Anlass Rückführungen nach Kroatien zu stoppen Original Read more: SEM sieht keinen Anlass Rückführungen nach Kroatien zu stoppen

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the latest information from the SEM, the problems described at the Croatian border region cannot be linked to deportations to Croatia under Europe’s Dublin asylum procedure. The SEM made this statement on Monday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Returns have been carried out legally and without exception to the capital Zagreb, it said.

Furthermore, there was no connection between the repatriations and the pushbacks at the border mentioned in a press release by the Swiss Refugee Council. These occur when refugees and migrants are forced out of the Schengen area immediately after crossing the border and prevented from applying for asylum.

Extensive investigations have not revealed any evidence that the Dublin returnees are at risk of being pushed back to Bosnia and Herzegovina or of systematic violence by the Croatian police authorities, the SEM said. The misconduct of the Croatian security forces does not indicate a systematic use of violence against migrants, it added.

More

More Swiss protesters urge end to deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia This content was published on Several hundred people demonstrated on Saturday in Bern against the return of asylum-seekers to Croatia. Read more: Swiss protesters urge end to deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia

The council’s criticisms and demands are based on a new report on the asylum system in Croatia. Employees of the organisation visited Croatian asylum centers in October and spoke with representatives of local non-governmental organizations. They found evidence of systematic incidents of inhumane and degrading treatment of asylum-seekers by the Croatian police.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.