Swiss foreign minister calls for immediate aid delivery to Gaza

On Friday, Ignazio Cassis reiterated the Swiss government's position on the conflict in Gaza. He called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, a ceasefire and the unconditional release of the Hamas held hostages.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“The absolute priority today is for humanitarian aid to arrive. Immediately, without delay, without hindrance and in sufficient quantities,” said Cassis in a statement made on the sidelines of a visit to Ticino and published on the X social network.

“Humanitarian aid is not an option. It is a duty. And this duty also falls to Israel, under the Geneva Conventions,” he added. He pointed out that the signs of famine were obvious, the destruction immense and the suffering unbearable.

Cassis also stated that a ceasefire is essential along with the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages by Hamas. He warned that violence delays peace and aggravates the crisis.

Support for the two-state solution

Cassis stressed that the Swiss government was intensifying its diplomatic efforts. “We are talking to all the parties, we are taking action at the United Nations and with our partners, because it is urgent to reopen a political perspective,” he explained.

In the absence of a credible alternative, the Swiss government believes that the two-state solution – Israeli and Palestinian – remains “the only way under the law to offer a future”. Cassis stressed that there was nothing new in this position and it has not changed over the last two years despite recent criticism on the issue.

