Swiss foreign minister calls for Ukraine peace at OSCE conference

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis addresses the United Nations General Assembly ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. KEYSTONE/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Addressing the OSCE Council, foreign minister Ignazio Cassis emphasised the need for a just peace in Ukraine. The high-level peace conference organised by Switzerland marks the first step on this path.

The aim is for as many nations as possible to share a common understanding of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. foreign minister Cassis said this on Friday at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in New York.

The just peace he referred to included the recovery of the population, respect for the rule of law and human rights, accountability, justice for the victims and the recognition of international law.

Switzerland once again calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine and to respect the territorial integrity of the country, said the head of the foreign ministry. The second anniversary of the start of the Russian military attack on Ukraine on Saturday also marked two years of death, destruction and unimaginable suffering for the Ukrainian people.

The war must stop as it poses a threat to nuclear safety and has a damaging impact on global food security and the environment, said Cassis.

Ukraine peace conference by the summer

However, Cassis dampened Ukrainian hopes of a peace summit in Switzerland. He still spoke of a high-level conference by the summer, a far cry from the statements from Kiev.

A realistic path to peace in Ukraine is needed, the Cassis told the UN General Assembly two years after the outbreak of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. He had previously told the Permanent Council of the OSCE via video that a possible meeting in Switzerland would be “just one step”.

In front of the UN General Assembly, his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba insisted on a summit meeting. This would enable a “fair and comprehensive approach” to peace, a goal that Bern was also pursuing, he said. And “Russia will have no choice afterwards” but to discuss, he added.