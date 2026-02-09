Swiss foreign minister opens OSCE conference in St Gallen
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has opened the first of five international conferences marking Switzerland's chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026. The two-day meeting on combating anti-Semitism is being held in St Gallen in eastern Switzerland.
According to a statement by the Swiss foreign ministry, the conference focuses on prevention measures and the role of sport in combating hatred and discrimination.
The meeting in St Gallen is the first of five international conferences to be held in Switzerland during Switzerland’s chairmanship of the OSCE in 2026.
The following conference participants will address the media on Monday: Ignazio Cassis, Sabine Monauni, deputy prime minister of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Sepp Schellhorn, state secretary at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria and St Gallen cantonal minister Laura Bucher.
Adapted from German by AI/sb
